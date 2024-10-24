MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 19,331.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 36.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in MSCI by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $596.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.77. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.23.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

