Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $997.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MLI opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.
Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Industries
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- NextEra Energy’s Strong Quarter Catches Wall Street’s Eye
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Goldman’s Lost Decade Forecast: These 3 Growth Stocks Can Win
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- WD-40 Company Gears Up for a Double-Digit Stock Advance
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.