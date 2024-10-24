Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 708,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 444,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 11.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.