Nasdaq, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.
Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
