National Bank Financial Predicts Alamos Gold Q3 Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$29.66.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total transaction of C$567,150.78. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total value of C$567,150.78. Also, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total value of C$440,220.00. Insiders have sold 69,166 shares of company stock worth $1,819,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

