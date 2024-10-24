National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

National Bank Stock Up 7.6 %

National Bank stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. National Bank has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In related news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,962.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.