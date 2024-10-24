National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$119.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$109.15. The company had a trading volume of 865,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

