NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$830.0 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTCT. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411 in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

