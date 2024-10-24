Northland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period.

FNDF opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

