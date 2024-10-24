NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.11 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.