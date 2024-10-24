NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD) Insider Buys A$39,100.00 in Stock

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Gunderson-Briggs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,100.00 ($26,066.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37.

NTAW Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Its products include truck and bus tires, 4WD tires, agricultural and off-the-road tires, 4WD wheels, industrial tires, original equipment tires and wheels, and budget tires.

