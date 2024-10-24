NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD) Insider Buys A$39,100.00 in Stock

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Gunderson-Briggs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,100.00 ($26,066.67).
NTAW Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37.
About NTAW
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NTAW
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NTAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTAW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.