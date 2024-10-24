Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 159,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 60,401 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 50.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

