NuZee, Inc. Shareholders Exercise Cashless Option for 55,973 Common Stock Shares

On October 18, 2024, NuZee, Inc. announced that the holders of warrants issued by the company have chosen to exercise a cashless option to purchase a total of 55,973 shares of NuZee’s common stock. These warrants were initially issued as part of the convertible note and warrant purchase agreement dated April 27, 2024, which was previously disclosed in the company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 2, 2024. As a result of this cashless exercise, NuZee will not receive any cash proceeds. Following these transactions, the total number of the company’s common stock outstanding stands at 8,542,987 shares.
The common stock shares available for purchase through the warrants exercise were registered under a registration statement filed by NuZee on Form S-1 (File No. 333-280251), which the U.S. SEC declared effective on July 1, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NuZee’s 8K filing here.
NuZee Company Profile
NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuZee
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?