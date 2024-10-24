NuZee, Inc. Shareholders Exercise Cashless Option for 55,973 Common Stock Shares

On October 18, 2024, NuZee, Inc. announced that the holders of warrants issued by the company have chosen to exercise a cashless option to purchase a total of 55,973 shares of NuZee’s common stock. These warrants were initially issued as part of the convertible note and warrant purchase agreement dated April 27, 2024, which was previously disclosed in the company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 2, 2024. As a result of this cashless exercise, NuZee will not receive any cash proceeds. Following these transactions, the total number of the company’s common stock outstanding stands at 8,542,987 shares.

The common stock shares available for purchase through the warrants exercise were registered under a registration statement filed by NuZee on Form S-1 (File No. 333-280251), which the U.S. SEC declared effective on July 1, 2024.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was signed on behalf of NuZee, Inc. by Jianshuang Wang, the Chief Executive Officer, on October 23, 2024.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

