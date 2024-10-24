NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $9,411.06 on Thursday. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,367.77. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Bank of America cut their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.