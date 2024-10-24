NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.