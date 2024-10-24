Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Oculis Stock Up 2.8 %

OCS stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $658.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.30. Oculis has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

