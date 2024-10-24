Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289,430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $324.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.