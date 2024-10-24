O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $69,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,199.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

