O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $49,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 59,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,205.18. The company had a trading volume of 119,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,383. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,080.64.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,213.53.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

