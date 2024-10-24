O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,221.18 and last traded at $1,219.04, with a volume of 109235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,210.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,080.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

