Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 24,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Owlet Stock Up 6.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
Owlet Company Profile
Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Owlet
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.