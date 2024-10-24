Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 24,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Owlet Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

