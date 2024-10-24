Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $350,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $295.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.43 and its 200 day moving average is $268.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $207.46 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

