Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 127.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.