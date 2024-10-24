Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 127.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $236.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.90.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
