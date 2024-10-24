PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) vs. Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) Critical Review

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) and Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tharimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PaxMedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tharimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PaxMedica and Tharimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaxMedica N/A -3,167.89% -560.35% Tharimmune N/A -144.13% -113.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaxMedica N/A N/A -$18.29 million N/A N/A Tharimmune N/A N/A -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PaxMedica and Tharimmune, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaxMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tharimmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaxMedica currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,207.69%. Given PaxMedica’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PaxMedica is more favorable than Tharimmune.

Volatility and Risk

PaxMedica has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tharimmune has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tharimmune beats PaxMedica on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. Its lead product candidate is PAX-101 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, fragile X syndrome, human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), and fragile X-associated tremor/ataxia syndrome. The company is developing PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. It has a research collaboration agreement with PolarMar Health for Phase II clinical trial in austism spectrum disorder for emodin, which retains the rights for PolarMar to develop and commercialize any non-prescription supplement form of the product, and for PaxMedica, Inc. to retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize a highly purified form of emodin. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics; and Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology related to multiple hybridomas and antibodies directed specifically towards human HER2. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

