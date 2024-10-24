PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

