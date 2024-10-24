Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Pentair Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

