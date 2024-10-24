Peoples Bank OH Sells 3,732 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.47. 3,344,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.