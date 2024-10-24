Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 170,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 457,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Peraso Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 242.83% and a negative net margin of 119.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Peraso Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

