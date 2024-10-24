Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. 726,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.08%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

