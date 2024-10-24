Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

