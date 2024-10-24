Piper Sandler Raises National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $48.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 39,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,121,894.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,687.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 12,407.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 194.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in National Bank by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.