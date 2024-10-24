Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.19 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $1,007.72 billion $2.24 billion -9.55

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 931 2344 2986 139 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 14.82%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -1,078.41% -28.42% -11.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have a beta of 3.61, suggesting that their average share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK rivals beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

