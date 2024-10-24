Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.85 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $72,941.59 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00243572 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,639,580 coins and its circulating supply is 40,639,938 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

