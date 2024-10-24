Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Active High Yield ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

