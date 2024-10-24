Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 11.89.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 149.58% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

