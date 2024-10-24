Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $596,614,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $465,659,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Prologis stock opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

