ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.02 and last traded at $72.11. Approximately 15,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned approximately 4.75% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

