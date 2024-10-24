PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $513.73 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $518.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $477.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.93.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.