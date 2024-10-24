PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0795 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

