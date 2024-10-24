PSI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,985,000 after buying an additional 121,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

