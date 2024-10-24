PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $21.69. PureTech Health shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 844 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRTC. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on PureTech Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

PureTech Health Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

