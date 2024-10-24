Q2 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Read Our Latest Report on RIG

Transocean Stock Up 2.7 %

Transocean stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 138.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Transocean by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 48,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.