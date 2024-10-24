Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:SES Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SES. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Shares of SES opened at C$13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.87. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$7.11 and a twelve month high of C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$145,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

