Q3 EPS Estimates for AMC Networks Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AMC Networks in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Networks’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMC Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

AMC Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 40.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 534,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 154,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

