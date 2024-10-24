Q3 EPS Estimates for AMC Networks Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AMC Networks in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Networks’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMC Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.
AMC Networks Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $20.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 57,952 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 40.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 534,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 154,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
