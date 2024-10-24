Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.40. Quantum shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 13,847 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $509.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.80.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by ($28.00). The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
