Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radius Recycling Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 70,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

