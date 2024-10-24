Rally (RLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.10 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. Rally has a market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00243572 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,226,161,952 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is the native ERC-20 governance token of the Rally Network, an open and decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain. $RLY facilitates secure transactions within the Ethereum mainnet. This innovative network empowers digital creators, influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities, extending their online presence and offering novel incentives for fan engagement. Rally introduces “Creator Coins,” representing creators’ brands, and simplifies coin creation, removing Ethereum coding complexities. Co-founded by visionaries like Kevin Chou and Mahesh Vellanki, Rally prioritizes community-driven governance, putting control in the hands of creators for a truly decentralized ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

