RAM Investment Partners LLC Acquires 13,566 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 370,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

