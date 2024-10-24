RAM Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after buying an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after buying an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $387.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $394.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.61 and a 200 day moving average of $365.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

