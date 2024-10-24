RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,442 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $163,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSB opened at $52.15 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

